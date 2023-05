DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 for their season-best third straight win. Alan Trejo hit a three-run double and Elías Díaz had an RBI single for Colorado, which improved to 9-3 in its last 12 games against the Brewers. Milwaukee scored in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Tyrone Taylor.

