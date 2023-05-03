Phoenix Suns say Paul “day to day” with left groin strain

PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered “day to day” as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series. The team updated Paul’s status on Tuesday night. Game 3 is on Friday in Phoenix. Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 2 on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

