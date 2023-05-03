Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol uses a tactic dubbed the “Kansas two step” to search vehicles — often from other states — when there is often no legitimate cause for the search, according to a lawsuit being heard this week in federal court. The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit naming patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones seeks an order to stop the “two step,” which allegedly works like this: Troopers find a reason to make a traffic stop. As the trooper heads back to the patrol car, the trooper takes a couple of steps and then returns to again interact with the driver. The procedure buys time to continue seeking incriminating information.

