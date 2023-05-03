Black boxes recovered from Alaska Army helicopter crash site

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army says investigators have recovered flight data recorders from two helicopters that collided last week in a remote area of Alaska’s interior, killing three soldiers and injuring another. A private memorial is scheduled for Thursday at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks. The injured soldier has been released from a hospital and is recuperating at home. The Army says an investigative team from Fort Novosel, Alabama, went to the crash site Monday, when the flight data recorders, sometimes referred to as black boxes, and other items were recovered. A U.S. Army Alaska spokesperson says the team’s work at the site continues.

