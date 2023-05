The spring transfer window for college football players is now closed. Colorado saw 52 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach in December. More than 40 of them did so over the past three weeks. That is unprecedented turnover even in a new era of loosened transfer rules.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.