Mom gets $2M for jail death of intellectually disabled son

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county and a health care company contracted to provide medical care in its jail have agreed to pay $2 million to the mother of an intellectually disabled man who died there in 2014. A lawsuit by Tiffany Marsh alleged that deputies and health care workers at the Mesa County jail didn’t provide Tomas Beauford with any medical care even though he suffered multiple seizures during his jail stay. The county didn’t admit any wrongdoing but has agreed to offer annual trainings on subjects including inmates who refuse to take medication and recognizing and treating seizures.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.