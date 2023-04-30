AP source: Cogliano out indefinitely with fracture in neck

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely after he suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 in Seattle. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury. Cogliano was hit into the boards from behind by Seattle’s Jordan Eberle and went to the locker room. He returned to the game. The series heads to a Game 7 on Sunday in Denver. Eberle was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.