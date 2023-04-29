Stars moving on, motivated by payback for hit on Pavelski

Dallas got the best payback against the Wild for their hit on Joe Pavelski in the series opener. The Stars are going to the second round of the NHL playoffs. Pavelski will return when Dallas plays either Colorado or Seattle in its next series. First-year Dallas coach Pete DeBoer has now taken four teams past the first round of the playoffs. And goalie Jake Oettinger has a 1.83 goals-against-average and a .945 save percentage in his 13 postseason starts for the Stars.

