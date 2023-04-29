Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado in the final seconds of the first period, tying it at 1 after Seattle scored the first goal yet again. The Avalanche then dominated the final two periods, flashing some of what made them Stanley Cup champs a season ago. Erik Johnson scored his first of the playoffs on a deflected shot 7:21 into the second, and Lehkonen redirected Devon Toews’ slap pass at 16:57 to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. Vince Dunn scored Seattle’s only goal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.