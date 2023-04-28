Politicians tell Forest Service: Do more to fight wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers from several western states want the U.S. Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis that they say will surely destroy more landscapes, communities and livelihoods. They grilled Forest Service Chief Randy Moore during a congressional hearing this week, asking about the agency’s spending priorities and the backlog of national forest lands that need to be treated to reduce wildfire risks. Moore said the top priority is reducing hazard fuels on more than 4 million acres in high-risk areas over the next year. He also vowed to work with New Mexico’s congressional delegation in the wake of that state’s largest wildfire on record. The government-caused blaze burned for months last year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.