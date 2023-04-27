Kartye scores in NHL debut, Kraken lead series 3-2 over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut and the Seattle Kraken moved a win away from clinching their first playoff series after beating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 3-2. The Kraken take a 3-2 lead in the first-round series back home to Seattle, where they can advance Friday night in front of their raucous home fans. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie added goals for the Kraken, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots against his former team. Nathan MacKinnon scored early for the Avalanche and Evan Rodrigues added another with 3:37 remaining to make it 3-2.

