Edwards’ lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards says his client will “vigorously defend” himself against misdemeanor third-degree assault charges. Edwards allegedly swung a folding chair that struck two Denver arena employees after the series-ending loss to the Nuggets. Edwards’ attorney Harvey Steinberg criticized the Denver Police Department’s decision to “inexplicably” charge Edwards after Game 5. Steinberg said Edwards’ exit from the court was partially obstructed by the chair and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. Edwards did not participate in season-ending news conferences at team headquarters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.