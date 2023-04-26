Pac-12 filled with players poised for breakouts in the fall

Spring football practices have helped identify Pac-12 players poised to have breakout seasons. Oregon State had a breakout season under Jonathan Smith last season and could have another big year with Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leading the way. Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan is expected to build on a strong first season in the desert. Former Arizona receiver Dorian Singer immediately gives USC quarterback Caleb Williams a new No. 1 receiver with Jordan Addison off to the NFL.

