Immigrants waiting 10 years in US just to get a court date

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some asylum-seekers who crossed the border from Mexico are waiting 10 years just for a court date. The Border Patrol released people with notices to appear at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. The move saved the Border Patrol untold hours processing court papers, but it left the job to an agency that had no extra staff for the increased workload. ICE was responsible for 5.3 million cases of families and individuals not in custody in February, up from 3.6 million only 17 months earlier. The extra work has strained its capacity for traditional work of deporting people inside the United States.

