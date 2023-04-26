Guardians’ coach Willis in hospital after dizzy spell

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was taken to a hospital before Wednesday ‘s game against Colorado after feeling light-headed. Manager Terry Francona said following the game that Willis was undergoing tests. Willis, 62, is in his seventh season on Francona’s coaching staff. He was also Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2003-09. Willis is in his 20th season as a major league pitching coach, which includes stints with Boston and Seattle.

