Profar drives in 3, Gomber wins as Rockies rock Guards 6-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies won for just the second time in 13 games, beating the Cleveland Guardians 6-0. Gomber held the Guardians to three singles in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was pounded for nine runs and nine hits in just two innings on April 19. Profar homered in the first off Cal Quantrill, who lost for only the second time in 36 career starts at Progressive Field. The Rockies stopped a three-game losing skid to improve to 7-17. Cleveland managed just four hits.

