Been there, done that: Cup winners bolster NHL playoff teams

Stanley Cup-winning experience is on display all over the NHL playoffs this spring. All but two teams in the field have at least one player with a Cup ring. And every single champion since the league’s salary cap era began in 2006 is represented. It’s another reminder how important it is in the top hockey league in the world to have players who have gone through the grind and hoisted the Cup before. No team has won it all without a previous champion since the Calgary Flames in 1989.

