Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to clinch their first series win this season. Colorado had lost 11 of 12 before winning its first two games of the three-game series by 11-1. The Rockies have won consecutive games for just the third time this season. Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game and then had an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead. He ranks ninth on the career leadoff homer list, four behind Brady Anderson.

