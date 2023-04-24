Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
New
Published 8:55 PM

Sanders sees numerous Colorado players enter transfer portal

KRDO

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is losing numerous players to the transfer portal, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in Colorado’s sold-out spring game over the weekend. Wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown. A day later, Lemonious-Craig decided to depart the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season. Among the others to announce on social media they will enter the portal are receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell, and running back Deion Smith.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content