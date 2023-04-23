Maple Leafs, 3 others eye comanding 3-1 NHL playoff leads

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche all are poised to try to take commanding 3-1 leads in their best-of-seven, first round NHL playoff series. The Maple Leafs haven’t won a postseason series since 2004 and have been eliminated in the opening round each of the past six years. They also led the Lightning 2-1 at this point in the playoffs a year ago, but were unable to finish the job. Tampa Bay prevailed in seven games last spring and is confident they can overcome key injuries and beat the Maple Leafs again.

