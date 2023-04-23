Barrios scores late to help Rapids tie St Louis City 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Michael Barrios scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City. Barrios has scored 12 goals since the beginning of the 2021 season for Colorado (1-3-5) with all 12 coming in the second half. Barrios is the only one of 91 players with multiple goals over that span to score them all in one half. Diego Rubio and Ralph Priso-Mbongue had assists on Barrios’ equalizer. Neither team scored until Rasmus Alm took passes from Jared Stroud and Indiana Vassilev and scored in the 57th minute to give St. Louis City (6-2-1) the lead.

