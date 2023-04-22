Nuggets eye sweep, with dominance of T-wolves running deep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the league’s best shooting team with a clean bill of health and the two-time reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic. Their depth is right up there on that asset list, too, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have been reminded during this so-far lopsided first-round series. The Nuggets lead 3-0. They will try to sweep the Timberwolves in Game 4. There are three other Game 4s around the league on Sunday. Golden State hosts Sacramento down 2-1. Atlanta hosts Boston down 2-1. New York hosts Cleveland up 2-1.

