Castellanos’ 2 homers power Phillies past Rockies 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs of the season and Cristian Pache also went deep for the first time this season to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. Connor Brogdon worked 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win and Craig Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save. Castellanos also doubled in the eighth inning. Pache drilled a two-run shot to deep center in the third for a 3-1 lead.

