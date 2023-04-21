Skip to Content
Feltner, Cron help Rockies snap 8-game skid, top Phils 5-0

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Feltner tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2 1/3 strong relief innings and Pierce Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout. Mike Moustakas had an RBI double for the Rockies, who rebounded from getting shelled in a three-game sweep by the Pirates at home in which Pittsburgh outscored the Rockies 33-9 while accumulating 43 hits. The Rockies had no such trouble against the defending National League champs. Trea Turner doubled for the Phillies, who had six hits.

