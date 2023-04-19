Pa. county sanctioned over copying 2020 voting machine data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court is holding a Republican-majority county in contempt over its commissioners allowing a third party to copy voting-machine data. It was part of a failed effort to locate fraud that might overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. The state Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday against Fulton County commissioners Stuart Ulsh and Randy Bunch, and their lawyers for their behavior last year. That’s when a special master appointed by the justices was trying to figure out how an outside consultant was allowed to inspect voting machines and copy computer data despite a court order against it. Ulsh says he had no regrets over how he and Bunch handled the machines.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.