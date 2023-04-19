Kraken make successful playoff debut, stun Avalanche 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots and the Seattle Kraken made a successful playoff debut by beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 3-1. The second-year Kraken became the 13th expansion franchise to earn a win in their first postseason game, according to NHL Stats. Eeli Tolvanen scored the first playoff goal in franchise history early in the first period, and Morgan Geekie sealed it with a goal in the third. Mikko Rantanen scored and Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for the Avalanche. They saw their streak of 10 straight first-round wins come to a halt. It was a string that dated to 2020.

