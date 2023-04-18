Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters with the National Weather Service are delivering good news for cities and farmers who depend on two major rivers in the southwestern U.S. The headwaters of the Rio Grande and the Pecos River recorded some of the best snowfall in years. The resulting spring runoff provides a major boost to reservoirs along the rivers. Federal water managers listened to the forecast Tuesday as they rolled out operating plans for the year. The Rio Grande runs from Colorado south into Texas and Mexico. The Pecos begins in New Mexico and flows into Texas. Wetter soils mean more efficient runoff. Forecasters say that points to a better outlook for water supplies.

