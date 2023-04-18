Nuggets out to avoid letdown following blowout of T-Wolves

DENVER (AP) — It might be the Minnesota Timberwolves who want to forget Denver’s stifling defense in the opener of their playoff series, but it was the Nuggets on Tuesday who picked apart the game film from their 109-80 blowout of the Wolves in Game 1. Coach Michael Malone says he found plenty of plays both offensively and defensively to show his team where it needed to improve. Nikola Jokic says Malone’s message hit home and he believes the Nuggets will counter the changes the Timberwolves are sure to bring into Game 2 Wednesday night in Denver.

