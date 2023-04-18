Giannis doubtful, Morant questionable heading into Wednesday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies aren’t saying whether their star players will be available Wednesday night as both teams try to avoid falling into 0-2 holes before hitting the road in their respective first-round series. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis’ Ja Morant both exited their series openers Sunday after getting hurt on drives to the basket. Antetokounmpo bruised his lower back and Morant aggravated an already injured right hand. The Bucks host the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

