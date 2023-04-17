Federal judge halts Colorado ban on ‘abortion pill reversal’

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge temporarily halted enforcement of the new law in Colorado banning the so-called “abortion pill reversal,” a practice to reverse a medical abortion that experts consider unproven. Judge Daniel Domenico issued the temporary restraining order over the weekend after religious clinic Bella Health and Wellness sued the state, arguing that barring them from prescribing the treatment violates their First Amendment right to free speech and religious exercise. The idea of reversing a medical abortion has become a flashpoint in the clash over abortion rights nationwide after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

