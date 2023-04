SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo lost his bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. Castillo retired the first 18 batters in order with eight strikeouts, but Jurickson Profar led off the seventh with a soft single into left-center field. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.