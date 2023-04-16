Rodríguez, Suárez spark Mariners to 9-2 win over Rockies

SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez started Seattle’s big fourth inning with a solo home run, Julio Rodríguez capped it with a three-run triple, and the Mariners rolled to a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Seattle won its third straight on the strength of one big offensive outburst off Colorado starter Ryan Feltner and a stellar outing on the mound from George Kirby. Suárez went opposite field with his second home run of the season. Rodríguez finished off the big inning clearing the bases with a triple. Kirby allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings to pick up his first victory. Feltner failed to make it through the fourth inning, giving up five earned runs.

