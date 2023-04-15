Nuggets finally at full strength as they open NBA playoffs

DENVER (AP) — The Minnsota Timberwolves emerged from the NBA’s play-in as the eighth seed in the West and they’re seeking to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. It won’t be easy. Waiting for them Sunday night in Denver are the Nuggets who won the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in their history. Moreover, the Nuggets are at full strength with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. joining superstar center Nikola Jokic on the basketball court after injuries sidelined them each of the last two years.

