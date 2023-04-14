Robo scoring: Robertson piling up points with Dallas Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson went from training camp holdout to piling up points and setting records all season for the Dallas Stars. On the same night “Robo” notched consecutive 40-goal seasons, he added his 41st late in overtime. When he became the first Dallas player with a 100-point season on a goal back at home, he also had three assists in that game. He had already broken Hall of Famer Mike Modano’s single-season scoring record. Robertson finished the regular season with 109 points. The 23-year-old left wing has 234 career points in 210 regular-season games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.