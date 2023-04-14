Kraken won’t get André Burakovsky back for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward André Burakovsky for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs after he underwent surgery to address a lower-body injury. The Kraken announced Burakovsky’s status after a 3-1 loss to Vegas in their regular-season finale. Burakovsky has not played since Feb. 7 against the New York Islanders when he was injured on his first shift in Seattle’s first game after the All-Star break. Burakovsky was expected to return sometime in March, but experienced a pair of setbacks in his recovery.

