Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him. The three leading vote-getters for the league’s individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names. Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86. Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020. Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.

