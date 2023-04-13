Man convicted over threatening call to elections official

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of making a threatening phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has been convicted of one count of retaliation against an elected official. Denver prosecutors say a jury found 52-year-old Kirk Wertz guilty of the felony count on Wednesday. He was accused of calling Griswold’s office last year and asking the call-taker to tell Griswold “the angel of death is coming for her in the name of Jesus Christ.” A court document says Wertz wouldn’t say whether he planned to physically hurt Griswold. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

