Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in playoffs

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will have to try to defend their Stanley Cup championship without captain Gabriel Landeskog. The team says Landeskog will not take part in the playoffs because of a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire regular season. Landeskog underwent his second knee surgery of 2022 in October and was expected to miss roughly 12 weeks. But the 30-year-old forward from Sweden has not been able to recover enough to get back on the ice for game action. Landeskog has spent the past decade as Colorado’s captain and had 22 points in 20 playoff games on the Avalanche’s Cup run last year.

