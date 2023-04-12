Rockies RHP Márquez goes on IL with forearm inflammation

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right forearm. Márquez left his start two days ago after experiencing tightness while warming up for the sixth inning. He is 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA. The 28-year-old Márquez had discomfort in his elbow in 2019 that led to the Rockies shutting him down in August. He said Monday night this was nothing like that pain. To take his spot on the roster, Colorado recalled infielder/outfielder Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque.

