Abortion clinics reassure worried patients, set backup plans

Some abortion clinics are fielding lots of calls from patients since a court ruling last Friday threatened the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion, mifepristone. Patients are concerned about whether they can still get the care they need. Abortion providers say they are trying to assure patients that nothing has changed, at least for the moment. And even if the ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in Texas stands, doctors are devising backup plans. These include replacing the usual two-drug medication abortion regimen with a slightly less effective method using only the other drug, misoprostol.

By LAURA UNGAR and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

