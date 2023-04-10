Avalanche fight back for critical 5-4 OT win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, scoring on the power play with 44.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists and J.T. Compher also scored to help Colorado move two points ahead of Dallas atop the Central Division. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Adam Henrique and Brett Leason also scored, and the Ducks picked up a second point in two nights to give up ground in the race for the NHL’s worst record and the best odds to win the draft lottery. Lukas Dostal had 41 saves.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.