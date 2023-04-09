Garrett has 4 hits, 5 RBIs, helps Nationals beat Rockies 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Stone Garrett had four hits and five RBIs, homering and doubling twice to help the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6. Garrett was a triple shy of the cycle and set career highs for hits and RBIs as the Nationals built a 7-2 lead and held on for their second straight win. Trevor Williams allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Garrett hit a three-run homer in the third and had a two-run single in the fifth for a 5-0 lead off Austin Gomber, who gave up seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.