Colorado tops Sporting KC 1-0 for first win of season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the second half, William Yarbrough made it stand up and the Colorado Rapids earned their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Neither team scored until Rubio took a pass from Darren Yapi and found the net in the 68th minute. Colorado (1-3-3) beat Sporting KC (0-4-3) for just the second time in the last nine match-ups. Sporting KC has gone winless in seven matches to open a season for the second time in club history, joining the 1999 squad.

