Brown, Nnaji lead Nuggets over Kings, end 3-game skid

DENVER (AP) — Bruce Brown had a team-high 21 points and six assists, Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets rallied from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 109-95. Both teams entered the matchup with little at stake. Denver secured the top seed in the western conference and Sacramento the third seed. With the win, Denver ended a late-season skid in which it had lost five of six games entering Sunday. It ends the regular season with 53 wins, tied for the fifth most in the franchise’s NBA history, and a 34-7 home record, the second-best mark in the league.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.