New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders can’t yet point to any on-field wins in Boulder, but signs of a massive shift in mood and expectation abound at this school and in this city around what has been a forlorn football program in recent years. Hired in December after a highly successful run as Jackson State’s head coach, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback known for his playmaking and pizzazz, is in the midst of running practices with his new team. It’s all in preparation for Colorado’s annual intrasquad spring football game on April 22 at Folsom Field.

