Utah avalanche leads to shelter-in-place order at ski resort

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah ski resort confirmed that nobody was hurt or killed from an avalanche that gushed from the backcountry into its boundaries on Thursday. The Snowbird ski resort said on Thursday that it had completed a search of an area caught in the path of an avalanche that began on a peak across the highway and spread onto the resort. Patrollers had spent hours using rescue dogs, radar technology, and probes to scan the area and ensure nobody was caught under the snow. The avalanche flooded onto one of the resort’s beginner runs a day after the entire mountain closed because of record snowfall.

