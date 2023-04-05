Rockets prevent Nuggets from clinching West with 124-103 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 32 points, six others scored in double figures and the last-place Houston Rockets prevented the Denver Nuggets from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 124-103 victory in their home finale. Denver entered Tuesday three games ahead of Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference with four games remaining for both teams. At 19-60 entering Tuesday, the Rockets stood 33 1/2 games behind Denver’s 52-26 record. But none of that mattered to the upstart Rockets, hoping to end a rocky season on a positive note. Denver had a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, making just one field goal in the first five minutes.

