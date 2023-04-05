Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge says the upcoming trial in a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing false allegations of vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election will not include testimony about the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems claims it was defamed by comments made on 17 Fox News programs that aired between Nov. 8, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2021, and in three tweets from former Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs. The judge said during a hearing Wednesday that he doesn’t believe Jan. 6 is relevant in the case, and any mention of it could be unfairly prejudicial against Fox.

