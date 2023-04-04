Injured Missouri police officer moves to Colorado hospital

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was badly injured in a shooting that killed a colleague will continue his rehabilitation at a specialty hospital in Colorado. Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head on March 12 while confronting a gunman at a convenience store in the eastern Missouri town of 2,100 residents. Another Hermann officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died in the shooting. Sullentrup has been hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County. Several well-wishers offered support Tuesday morning as he was driven to the airport for the flight. He’ll be treated at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. Officers went into the convenience store to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County on multiple outstanding warrants.

