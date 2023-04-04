Dodgers rally for 7 runs in 5th, put chill on Rockies 13-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Heyward slammed a two-run homer as part of a seven-run rally with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 13-4 on a wind-whipped night. Chris Taylor and Will Smith also had two-run homers for the Dodgers, who pounded out 13 hits. Freddie Freeman was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez and James Outman each went 2 for 5. Heyward and Outman had three RBIs apiece. The Rockies got an RBI double from Elias Diaz and an RBI single by Harold Castro.

